eGA's Digital Transformation Talks on digital health security and the vaccine certificate. Source: eGA
The e-Governance Academy hosted a discussion "Digital Health Security and the Vaccine Certificate" on Wednesday (March 24) and the talk can be watched below.

The broadcast is part of the series of Digital Transformation Talks organised by the e-Governance Academy (eGA). This event is organised in close collaboration with the Estonian Government Office.

This talk invites officials and government decision-makers in the healthcare sector, healthcare providers and other interested people to discuss cross-border healthcare data exchange challenges in face of the new vaccine certificate. 

Merle Maigre, senior expert on the Cyber Security Programm at eGA, said the discussion on digital health solutions and challenges governments and the health sector is facing is very timely.

"The COVID19 pandemic has created a new reality for the healthcare sector, globally testing its limits. The European Commission and the World Health Organisation are looking for a scalable digital infrastructure for secure vaccination certification to help governments to reopen societies and economies. For credible future digital health solutions, we need people to understand better both the medical and the cyber security challenges," said Maigre.

The e-Governance Digital Transformation Talk provides participants to

  • dig into the challenges and opportunities of cross-border health data exchange,
  • understand the role of governments and other stakeholders in the vaccine certificate development,
  • get an overview of legislative and technical measures that ensure the trust framework around the vaccine certificate.

Featured speakers: Clayton Hamilton (World Health Organisation); Kalle Killar (Ministry of Social Affairs, Estonia); Konstantin Hyppönen (DG Health and Food Safety (SANTE)); Dr Terje Peetso, (North Estonia Medical Centre (Estonia); Vincent van Pelt (Nictiz, Competence Centre for Electronic Exchange of Health and Care Information, the Netherlands), Dr Ain Aaviksoo (Guardtime), Paul Timmers (EC/DG SANTE), Marten Kaevats (Government Office of Estonia), Merle Maigre (eGA) and Hannes Astok(eGA).

For more information, visit the Digital Transformation Talks' website ega.ee/ehealthsecurity

--

Editor: Helen Wright

