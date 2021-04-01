Cracked tiles cause independent state analysis on Otepää Center Square

Faulty design on the lower layers of the Otepää Center Square project, organized by a local road construction company, add to the growing list of issues for the controversial central square.

After architectural bureau Kadarik, Tüür advanced in the architectural contest for the central square, the bureau dropped out of the project after not receiving the design procurement.

"If there are no quality-based procurements for the design, but rather price-based low-cost procurements and they take place in the middle of the design process, after the initial project is finished and the following steps are procured as low-cost procurements, nothing good can come of it," Kadarik, Tüür architect Mihkel Tüür told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday.

The Otepää central square, finished last year, seems completely fine from a distance. Issues become visible while moving toward and on the square, however. There are several cracks and slopes in the square's paving, which some experts are calling completely faulty.

The €1.3 million required to develop the project came from EU funding. While the square was finished some time ago and the local municipality has wrapped up the construction project, the state has not paid out the complete funding as there have been several complaints made about spotty design.

"Raivo Nurmetu, who has expressed his opinion about the project, also has the competence to speak on construction. The analyses that have been ordered, they arise suspicion that everything is not fine there. That is why we have decided to conduct an independent analysis," noted National Support Services Center living and business environment department head Lauri Alver.

According to Jaanus Barkala, municipality mayor of Otepää, a few cracks and waves in the pavement are a natural course for construction and the developer must repair them by the end of the warranty period in two years.

"All waves and unevenness will be eliminated, cracked tiles will be replaced. We do not see cracked stones on the large square currently. And if we do, something has fallen on them," Barkala said.

Lauri Alver noted: "A few tiles have cracked, that is completely okay, these are warranty works. But we have received questions about tiles cracking because of faults in the construction. That is what we will check."

--

