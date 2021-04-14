Tram service to Kadriorg restarts on Saturday

The tram service will start running to Kadriorg again this weekend, Tallinn has said.

Due to the repair works on Poska Street, Tallinn halted tram traffic in the direction of Kadriorg from February 8 to March 26. The city then postponed the date to April 17.

Despite the ongoing road works, the city government and Tallinn Transport (TLT) told ERR on Tuesday the line will reopen on Saturday.

Reio Vesiallik, deputy head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, said the contractor has not applied for an extension.

TLT spokesperson Olga Polienko said the road will be opened in Kadriorg on April 17 and that TLT is working according to this plan.

Reconstruction works are currently being carried out on Poska Street from Vesivärava to Narva maantee. Utility networks and street lighting are being upgraded and stormwater sewerage pipelines installed.

