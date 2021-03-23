Gallery: Roadworks suspend tramline to Kadriorg until April

Roadworks will extend the suspension of the tramline to Kadriorg until the end of April.

Tallinn City Government has said it till not be possible to take the tram until the end of line until the second half of April due to repair works on Poska. Originally, the work was supposed to finish at the end of March.

The map below shows the diversion.

Ehitustööde jätkumise tõttu Jaan Poska tänaval kestavad praegused ajutised muudatused trammi- ja bussiliikluses 16.... Posted by Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!