Gallery: Roadworks suspend tramline to Kadriorg until April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Roadworks on Poska tänav on March 22.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

Roadworks will extend the suspension of the tramline to Kadriorg until the end of April.

Tallinn City Government has said it till not be possible to take the tram until the end of line until the second half of April due to repair works on Poska. Originally, the work was supposed to finish at the end of March.

The map below shows the diversion.

Ehitustööde jätkumise tõttu Jaan Poska tänaval kestavad praegused ajutised muudatused trammi- ja bussiliikluses 16....

Posted by Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:19

AK: Communism memorial discussion delays Narva church restoration

18:55

Study: Large-scale labor immigration not necessary in Estonia

18:26

University of Tartu: Around 2.5 percent of adults coronavirus-infectious

17:53

Statistics: 2020 International seaborne passenger figures down 61 percent

17:19

Foreign minister discusses Turkey with EU counterparts

16:56

Film Institute manager: Estonian filmmaking probably postponed to autumn

16:53

Indrek Kiisler: Let us soon set free the vaccinated

16:24

Watch live: eGA's Digital Health Security and Vaccine Certificate talk

15:52

Gallery: Roadworks suspend tramline to Kadriorg until April

15:32

Tallinn hoping for return of Finnish tourists this summer

15:20

PM: Estonia under lockdown for entire summer unless virus spread stops

15:03

Lutsar: Continuously high coronavirus infection rate is stabilizing

14:35

President: Europe's vaccine distribution should take capacity into account

14:13

Northern hospitals sending COVID-19 patients to south for treatment

14:11

Kuldar Taveter: Why is crisis management beyond the (e-)state?

13:49

NATO voices reservist readiness concern ahead of scaled-down Spring Storm

13:12

EPL: Schoolgirl basketball coach charged with sex offenses involving minors

12:40

Daily: Hate speech legislation to be left aside for now

12:04

Virtual forum seeks to involve diaspora in Estonia's development

11:34

AK: Distance learning means Tartu University residence halls largely empty

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: