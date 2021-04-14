Timo Steiner chosen as head of Tallinn School of Music and Ballet

Timo Steiner Source: Ülo Josing / ERR
Of the 14 candidates who applied for the position of director of the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, set to open next year, director of Tallinn Music High School, Timo Steiner, was chosen.

Steiner told ERR that he is planning to finish things in the Tallinn Music High School by the end of April and will start at the new position at the beginning of May.

"The plan is that the three schools - Tallinn School of Ballet, Tallinn Music High and the Georg Ots Tallinn Music College - would get development opportunities in the new house, which would make everybody happy," Steiner commented on the plan.

"The main aim is to give the students who want to grow in dancing, music or art field, conditions they are worthy of," he added.

He also brought out the aspect of emphasizing the position on art and contribute to it. "So the society knew that we have these art forms - especially dance and music, that they bring joy."

Steiner said that the ministry's main hope is opening the school successfully in the new building. "Bring the three schools together so that the developments in the classical music, ballet and rhythm music fields could continue. This is the main expectation and a great expectation actually," Steiner admitted.

He announced that people can already enter the new school. "Entering the Georg Ots Tallinn Music College, Tallinn Music High School or the Ballet School, you can find yourself in the new school in a year," he said.

The Tallinn School of Music and Ballet will open its doors in 2022 on September 1, and there will be room for 700 students.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

