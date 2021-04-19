Another Danske Bank chief fired over money laundering allegations

The CEO of Danish bank Danske has been fired over money laundering suspicions, Baltic News Service reports. The bank's chief, Dutchman Chris Vogelzang, was himself appointed in 2019 following the money laundering allegations which engulfed the bank's now-defunct Tallinn branch, replacing Thomas Borgen.

The suspicions surrounding Vogelzang concern his previous stint at ABN Amro Bank in the Netherlands, BNS reports.

Thomas Borgen was relieved of his post after it became clear that over €200 billion in potentially illicit funds had passed through Danske Estonia's portals over the period 2007-2015.

