Tallinn Ballet and Music School principal: Most employees will continue

In fall next year, the new Tallinn School of Ballet and Music will see most staff staying on, principal Timo Steiner confirmed to culture show "OP". When drawing up curricula, Steiner said he tries to bear in mind at all times that the primary activity for the new school is a focus on art.

Steiner said that he's not afraid of the new position but is instead rather excited. "I think it is an as exciting event for the musicians, as building the Music Academy's hall has been awaited for a long time, but now is really coming together," he said.

Steiner emphasized that the construction process had been particularly tedious due to the fact that merging the three schools - Tallinn School of Ballet, Tallinn Music School and Georg Ots Tallinn Music School - had been very costly. When we combine the rooms at the three schools together, it is not the creation of one school but three schools," he said.

The new school will also bring new cooperation opportunities, he said. "When people of different areas are in contact and study in the same building, you get great partners for life, if dancers are needed, you basically know where they are, you have breath the same air and spoken the same language," Steiner said.

"For myself, I thought that every time we talk about curriculums, I always remember that we do it for art," he added, confirming that the first students would be admitted to the institution in September 2022. "The construction is very on schedule, hopefully even a little ahead of it."

Steiner said that most of the same teachers will continue at the new school. "The main message of the schools coming together is unification, most employment contracts will still come over," he said, adding that staff have done a very good job over the years.

The Tallinn School of Music and Ballet, merging three schools, will open its doors in 2022, September 1, and there will be places for 700 students.

