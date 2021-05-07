Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April year-on-year

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Gas station. Source: ERR
News

In April 2021, the consumer price index increased by 0.4 percent compared to March 2021 and by 1.9 percent compared to April 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Goods were 1.0 percent and services 3.3 percent more expensive than in April last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said compared to April 2020, the consumer price index was influenced the most by price changes connected with transport.

"Petrol was 13.5 percent more expensive and diesel fuel 1.6 percent cheaper. Vehicles became 6.1 percent more expensive, most of which was due to the increased prices of used cars and also bicycles," said Trasanov.

Electricity, which rose 20.3 percent in price, also had a bigger impact on the change of the index. Among food products, the biggest rise compared to April 2020 was registered in the prices of fresh fish (16.3 percent), fresh vegetables (16 percent), flour mixes (13.9 percent) and baby food (11.7 percent), and the biggest fall in the price of potatoes (25.6 percent).

The index for education increased due to different implementation of benefits for kindergarten fees by local governments.

The last time that the change of the consumer price index compared to same month of the previous year was bigger than 1.9 percent was in February 2020 (2 percent).

Compared to March, the consumer price index was affected the most by higher prices of food. Prices rose by 8.1 percent for fresh vegetables, by 1.3 percent for meat and meat products, by 2.4 percent for fresh fruit and by 9.3 percent for fresh fish.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

Vaccination plan for under 50s will be announced next week

13:09

AK: In-company coronavirus vaccine drive attracting younger staff interest

12:37

Medicines agency: 'Anti-coronavirus' nasal spray is only general remedy

12:12

Government approves UNSC domestic action plan on women's rights

11:43

Labor migration between Estonia, Finland may not recover at end of May

11:26

Several medical and care institutions will make vaccination mandatory

10:58

Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

10:42

Health Board: 383 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:18

Minister: If restrictions followed now, summer events may happen

09:54

Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April year-on-year

09:24

Number of tourists visiting Estonia dropped 43 percent in March 2021

08:54

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over EU citizens' entry ban

08:33

Riigikogu committee to IMF: Estonia structural deficit to improve next year

07:59

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace Updated

06.05

Applications growing for private schools' establishment, enlargement

06.05

Gallery: Estonian Artists' Union opens spring exhibition in Tallinn

06.05

Kallas: Government has nine more tasks to perform to complete 100-day plan

06.05

Tartu's Dorpat Conference Center to become 24-hour gym

06.05

Tallinn-Aegna ferry restarts on May 1

06.05

Kallas: Government 'fully supports' sanctioned language board director

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: