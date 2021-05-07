Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in April year-on-year

In April 2021, the consumer price index increased by 0.4 percent compared to March 2021 and by 1.9 percent compared to April 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Goods were 1.0 percent and services 3.3 percent more expensive than in April last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said compared to April 2020, the consumer price index was influenced the most by price changes connected with transport.

"Petrol was 13.5 percent more expensive and diesel fuel 1.6 percent cheaper. Vehicles became 6.1 percent more expensive, most of which was due to the increased prices of used cars and also bicycles," said Trasanov.

Electricity, which rose 20.3 percent in price, also had a bigger impact on the change of the index. Among food products, the biggest rise compared to April 2020 was registered in the prices of fresh fish (16.3 percent), fresh vegetables (16 percent), flour mixes (13.9 percent) and baby food (11.7 percent), and the biggest fall in the price of potatoes (25.6 percent).

The index for education increased due to different implementation of benefits for kindergarten fees by local governments.

The last time that the change of the consumer price index compared to same month of the previous year was bigger than 1.9 percent was in February 2020 (2 percent).

Compared to March, the consumer price index was affected the most by higher prices of food. Prices rose by 8.1 percent for fresh vegetables, by 1.3 percent for meat and meat products, by 2.4 percent for fresh fruit and by 9.3 percent for fresh fish.

--

