Foreign, interior ministers close to joining Center Party

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani will probably join the Center Party soon, the party's general secretary has said.

"As stated earlier, both ministers have indicated that they will join the party and some necessary steps have been taken in this direction. Today, however, neither minister is yet a member of the party and the exact date cannot be said, but it will probably happen soon," secretary general Andre Hanimägi told ERR.

"The office does not have all the necessary papers at the moment, but hopefully this will change in the near future," Hanimägi said after being asked if the ministers had filled in application to join the party.

Adviser to the minister of the interior Dan Lõhmus told ERR that joining the party is on Jaani's agenda. "When exactly, it will become clear in the near future," he said.

At the beginning of April, Liimets and Jaani told ERR that they had not yet decided whether they intend to join the Center Party. Hanimägi said in March that it is expected both will join in the future.

Liimets, a former diplomat, and Jaani, a former high-ranking police officer, joined the Reform-Center coalition representing the Center Party in January after the previous coalition collapsed. Neither were members of the Center Party when they joined.

