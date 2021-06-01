Mask requirement ends on Wednesday

A mask on the street in Tallinn's Old Town on March 27, 2021. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
It will not be required to wear a mask inside from Wednesday (June 2), the government agreed at its meeting on Tuesday. The late-night alcohol ban has also not been extended.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Estonian people in controlling the coronavirus and active vaccination, the infection rate has fallen nicely," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in a statement.

"This gives us the opportunity to change the most visible requirement of the coronavirus era - wearing a mask - from mandatory to recommended. As of Wednesday, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask indoors," she said.

"At the same time, I want to remind everyone that the coronavirus has not disappeared, and therefore we recommend that you continue to wear the mask in closed and crowded places and, of course, when the health authority or an employer requires you to wear a mask," Kallas emphasized.

Currently, it is obligatory to wear a mask in all public indoor spaces such as nursing homes, educational institutions, shops, cultural venues, sports halls, public transport and churches.

The Health Board reserves the right to require masks to be worn at specific locations or events, and an employer may require employees or customers to wear masks. 

It is still recommended to keep follow social distancing rules and regularly wash and disinfect your hands.

Additionally, the government will not extend the night ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, which ended on 31 May, which stops alcohol from being sold after 10 p.m.

However, currently, bars and restaurants are only allowed to open until 10 p.m. until June 14. "Bars and restaurants can sell alcohol as long as they are opened," a government spokesperson clarified to ERR News.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) told ERR that as of June 14, a maximum of 3,000 people will be allowed to participate in large indoor events and 9,000 outside with a digital certificate. 250 people will be allowed to attend sports events.  

Editor's note: Additional information was added to explain the alcohol ban and current opening hours.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

