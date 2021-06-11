EKRE announce Tartu mayoral candidate

According to ERR's knowledge, Loone Ots, a cultural historian and pedagogical scientist will be the mayor candidate for Tartu of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

Ots joined EKRE in February this year and before that she belonged to the Isamaa party for two years.

Next Saturday, the EKRE Tartu City District General Meeting will take place where the party's mayoral candidate will be presented in Tartu.

After the approval and presentation of the candidate, the elections for the board of EKRE in Tartu will take place.

