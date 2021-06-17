Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) appearing on an episode of ETV politics show 'Esimene stuudio' recently. Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says that options are being investigated for merging a body dealing with issuing rural support funds with two other state agencies. Of the three currently separate organizations, two have faced allegations of irregularities in issuing loans and other support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rural Development Foundation (MES), which issues guarantees to banks for credit granted to farmers and other entrepreneurs in Estonian rural areas, and KredEx, which issues loans and guarantees may be merged together with innovation, trade, foreign investment and e-state investment body Enterprise Estonia, also known as the EAS.

The latter two fall under the economic affairs ministry's remit; the MES under the rural affairs ministry's area of governance.

"MES and Kredex have very similar directions, but at the moment we are moving forward faster with the merger of Kredex and Enterprise Estonia," Kallas said Thursday.

The government approved the schedule for merging KredEx and Enterprise Estonia around two weeks ago, with the goal being for full integration by the end of next year, and savings of around €144,000 expected.

"This looks to be easier because they are under the administration of one ministry, but we are also discussing these additional options," Kallas said Thursday.

KredEx came under scrutiny following a high-profile loan of nearly €40 million to an unfinished central Tallinn real estate development.

While questions had already been raised as to why a loan from a pot earmarked for support for businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic was being utilized for a project which was not yet generating revenue, once an ongoing investigation into corruption in the doling out of the loan and other favors for the project being linked to the Center Party became public, it prompted the resignation of Jüri Ratas (Center) as prime minister, and the collapse of the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition.

The National Audit Office (NAO) recently published a report in which it pointed to irregularities in the issuing of loans from a similar fund at the MES, which, the report said, saw millions loaned under the scheme to rural-related businesses not obviously hit by the pandemic and it effects, including even loans totaling €5 million given to enterprises which never even made the claim that they had been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its ensuing restrictions and economic effects in the first place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:27

Another state agency under scrutiny over loan issuing may face merger

17:58

Interior minister: Right to decide over use of data can be discussed

17:25

Estonia to donate 900,000 surplus doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

16:53

Bill regulating Huawei tech postponed until autumn session

16:13

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

15:39

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

15:04

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

14:40

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

14:05

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

13:44

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

13:29

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

12:49

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

12:16

Survey: Estonian industry has recovered from crisis 'surprisingly fast'

11:56

German Army Lithuania contingent sent home over anti-semitism incident

11:17

Three hospitalized after road accident involving British Army vehicle

10:51

Political scientist: Neither Perling or Seeder can make Isamaa great

10:41

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:18

President discusses biometric data act with EKRE leader

09:48

June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

09:21

AK: Finno-Ugric congress politicization bars attendees entering from Russia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: