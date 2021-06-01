Court quashes former government adviser prohibition on movement

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kersti Kracht. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

A court has removed a prohibition on departure placed on a former government adviser, saying that both the prosecutor's office and the Internal Security Service (ISS) infringed on the defendant's rights in a case whose publicity led to the collapse of the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition and prompted the resignation of Jüri Ratas (Center) as prime minister.

Harju County Court lifted the restriction on former finance ministry adviser Kersti Kracht, saying there was nothing to suggest the defendant would abscond while any criminal proceedings were underway – the very reason the prohibition was placed in the first place.

The court said following its ruling Monday that: "There is nothing in any of the orders to suggest that Kracht would not intend to commit herself to staying in Estonia at least during the criminal proceedings, or that she would attempt to evade criminal proceedings while in Estonia."

The sale of her former place of residence and the fact that some family members live abroad does not affect this, the court said.

"In the court's view, no such circumstances exist at the present time," the court stated.

The court ruling cannot be appealed.

The same court had handed Kracht a prison sentence of up to two months on January 14, shortly after it became public that the ISS was investigating alleged corruption surrounding the Porto Franco real estate project in central Tallinn.

Kracht, who stood accused of influence peddling, was released a little over a month later, and was banned from leaving her place of residence by an ISS order placed on February 18.

The ISS reasoned that mortgage debts on the property were a risk factor in her potentially leaving the country. While Kracht's lawyers, Oliver Nääs and Sander Potisepp, appealed the ISS ruling with the Office of the Prosecutor General, this was rejected – on two separate occasions – prompting them to go to court.

The first-tier county court annulled rulings by the prosecutor's office from March 10 and April 22, as well as the original ISS ruling, acknowledging an infringement on Kracht's rights in the prohibition on departure.

Kracht's co-defendant in the case, businessman Hillar Teder, was released in early March while Center's secretary general Mihhail Korb was also implicated, as was the Center Party itself.

The development, which is still unfinished, needed an access road to be built on city of Tallinn land, and a proposed sweetener of €1 million to be given to the Center Party, to be concealed via the use of money laundering, would have obtained for Teder not only this but also favorable terms on a loan from state credit agency KredEx.

In the event the ISS intervened before any money actually changed hands, it is reported.

Two other unnamed businesspeople were also suspects in the case.

Jüri Ratas resigned in the small hours of January 13 after the scandal broke, leading to the collapse of the existing coalition. His party remained in office, however, following a deal with the Reform Party, while Ratas became Riigikogu speaker in March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:22

East Tallinn Central Hospital resumes all scheduled treatments

16:18

Russian team inspecting Estonian military terrain under OCSE agreement

15:48

Court quashes former government adviser prohibition on movement

15:43

Tõnis Saarts: Unlikely tax debate and the burden of path dependence

15:11

Bill aligning prosecutor data collection with EU law passes first reading

14:50

Government lifts cap for public events if covid safety rules are followed

14:41

Hollywood star wants photos of Estonia

14:34

Mask requirement ends on Wednesday Updated

14:14

Child welfare union criticizes government's hobby education funding cuts

13:41

President to hand out state decorations on Friday

13:12

Spring Storm gives Defense League first taste of artillery

12:44

Weekly: Brown bear caught on camera marking territory

12:11

EU launches digital green certificate Tuesday

11:45

Lutsar: Wearing masks in school should be recommended

11:18

Jüri Ratas says no intention of running for president

11:18

Isamaa MP fined undisclosed sum for ignoring COVID-19 requirements

10:52

Tallink hopes to resume Tallinn-Stockholm connection in mid-July

10:45

Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:24

€12.9 million draft supplementary budget submitted to Tartu City Council

09:53

Free Estonian language summer course registration opens on June 3

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: