Harju County village named Village of the Year

Preparations for the Village of the Year ceremony. Source: ERR
Viskla village in Harju County has been awarded the title of Village of the Year. It is home to 86 inhabitants.

Viskla is one of 22 villages in Kose municipality and is located five kilometers north of Kose by the Kehra road. It is small and scattered and the majority of farms are over 100 years old. The village was first mentioned in 1379.

There was an active social life in the village in the 1950s but this disappeared in the 1960s. At the end of the 1990s, the village was inhabited mainly by the elderly as young people left to live elsewhere. 

Over the last 20 years, the village has begun to rejuvenate and many of the empty homes have been snapped up. A campaign to restarted village life was founded in 2004 and in 2005 a non-profit organization was established to continue this work.

The award was handed out for the ninth time this year and more than 14,000 votes were cast.  

Viskla village. Source: Google maps

Editor: Helen Wright

