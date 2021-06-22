Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

The governing Reform Party's level of support has fallen to its lowest since February 2019, results of a new survey published by Norstat Eesti AS show.

The Reform Party, the largest party in the current coalition, saw a 1 percent drop in support to 28.2 percent. EKRE follows on 21.8 percent and the Center Party on 20 percent.

The difference between Reform and EKRE was 6.4 percent, which is the smallest the gap has ever been.

Eesti 200 were the fourth most popular with 12.4 percent of the votes, then the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.3 percent - the highest since April - and Isamaa on 5.4 percent.

The coalition parties - Reform and Center - have a total of 48.2 percent support and the opposition's support totals 35.5 percent.

A total of 4,001 citizens took part in the poll, which covers the period from May 26 to June 21. It was carried out by phone and online by Norstat and MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

Between October 2016 and January 2021 the Reform Party was part of the opposition, not the government, and saw its level of support reach record high levels, especially during the Center/Isamaa/EKRE government.

EKRE was a member of the governing coalition between April 2019 and January 2021 and has seen its support rise this year while it has been in opposition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!