Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Reform en route to submitting its candidate list with the electoral commission. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The governing Reform Party's level of support has fallen to its lowest since February 2019, results of a new survey published by Norstat Eesti AS show.

The Reform Party, the largest party in the current coalition, saw a 1 percent drop in support to 28.2 percent. EKRE follows on 21.8 percent and the Center Party on 20 percent.  

The difference between Reform and EKRE was 6.4 percent, which is the smallest the gap has ever been.  

Eesti 200 were the fourth most popular with 12.4 percent of the votes, then the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on 8.3 percent - the highest since April - and Isamaa on 5.4 percent.

The coalition parties - Reform and Center - have a total of 48.2 percent support and the opposition's support totals 35.5 percent.

A total of 4,001 citizens took part in the poll, which covers the period from May 26 to June 21. It was carried out by phone and online by Norstat and MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.  

Between October 2016 and January 2021 the Reform Party was part of the opposition, not the government, and saw its level of support reach record high levels, especially during the Center/Isamaa/EKRE government.

EKRE was a member of the governing coalition between April 2019 and January 2021 and has seen its support rise this year while it has been in opposition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

08:25

More heat records broken on Monday

21.06

Kontaveit rises two places in WTA rankings

21.06

Audit office: KredEx loan refusals not adequately explained to applicants

21.06

Estonian master's thesis on ferry sinking in spotlight in Sweden

21.06

Police raid finds one of largest cannabis hauls of recent years

21.06

Perling to stay with Isamaa after leadership defeat

21.06

96,750 coronavirus vaccine doses due in Estonia this week

21.06

Gallery: Choir music awards

21.06

Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

21.06

Riigikogu parties looking for solution to filibustering

21.06

Isamaa leader: No fear about EKRE ahead of local elections

21.06

Child suicides reached record levels last year

21.06

UK paper: Tallinn online gaming firm one of several exploiting loopholes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: