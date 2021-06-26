Watch: Pilot's-eye view of Red Arrows Victory Day Tallinn extravaganza

Last Wednesday, Victory Day, brought Tallinners the chance to see the elite Red Arrows, display team of Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF), in action over Tallinn Bay. ERR News now has footage from a less familiar perspective, that of the pilot of British Aerospace Hawk T1.

Weather conditions were cloudy, and a thunderstorm had passed by only a couple of hours earlier, but things had cleared up sufficiently for the show to go ahead.

First up is a maneuver called the Carousel, which as its name might suggest, sees the plane flights describe circles and make opposition passes to one another, all while pulling off a 90-degree roll.

Next comes a Barrel Roll, a 360 degree aileron roll, again performed in an opposition pass to a team-mate. This is followed by a period of inverted flight, lasting several seconds as can be seen in the video clip - the nearest that the vast majority of us are going to get to piloting a fast jet of any description.

The Red Arrows commander at Wednesday's event, Wg Cdr David Montenegro, said that the planes reached speeds of up to 1,100-1,300 km/h during the display, passing as close as three-and-a-half meters from one another.

Inverted BAe Hawk T1, an aspect which can be viewed from the pilot's perspective in the video above. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Wednesday's display started at a little after 4 p.m. Estonian time, lasting until around 4.30 p.m., and represented a return appearance for the team, who gave a similarly exhilarating performance over the same location a number of years ago.

ERR News thanks the British Embassy in Tallinn for providing the video clips.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!