Seeder: "Thrashing" Hungary should not become a tradition

News
Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder was returned for a second term on Sunday, and will lead the party into the October local elections. Source: ERR
News

Chairman of the opposition Isamaa party Helir-Valdor Seeder finds that a joint statement by 17 EU member states, including Estonia, targeting Hungary was inappropriate and undermined EU unity.

Seeder said that Hungary decided to protect its children against inappropriate sexual propaganda.

"Thrashing" Hungary should not be allowed to develop into a tradition where member states take turns or gang up on the country under the aegis of protecting democracy. I hope that the Estonian prime minister and coalition can keep a cool head in the future and avoid joining short-sighted statements that work to dismantle European unity," Seeder wrote.

"If a member state – in this case, Hungary – introduces amendments that prescribe tougher punishments for child molesters and for the depiction of pornographic content, this should give rise to no great differences. Such offenses deserve tough punishments. Looking for solutions when it comes to sexual education and propaganda, these things are up to member states and should merit no intervention from other countries," Seeder found.

The Isamaa chairman highlighted the example of President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda who said that Hungary should not be blindly condemned for the amendments.

"We are not the judges of whether Hungary's legal text is the best example of its kind, while protecting children from not age-appropriate sexual propaganda is definitely right. Such attempts need to be supported, not condemned," Seeder said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

