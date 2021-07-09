Social work and pedagogy increasingly popular at universities

The ranking of the most popular specialties in Estonian universities has remained largely the same compared to the previous year. This year, pedagogical specialties, as well as those related to social work, have become surprisingly popular.

On Thursday, the corridors of Tallinn University were filled with anxious entrants who were waiting their turn in front of the admissions committee of the chosen specialty, ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Bachelor's students continue to be interested in specialties where teaching methods are down-to-earth and the specialty being studied is related to specific labor market outcomes.

"Psychology wins at the bachelor's level, followed by administrative and business organization and then basic education," Helen Joost, head of the study field at Tallinn University, said.

The university is pleased that this year the specialties of teacher training and educational sciences as well as social work have started to gain popularity.

"I am very pleased that despite the fact that the Estonian school years have been rather difficult lately, it can be seen that many young people are still interested in the field," Joost said.

The same specialties are popular at the University of Tartu as in previous years.

"We still have the largest number of applications in medicine, informatics, law, psychology, physiotherapy. People always want to come to study these specialties," Tuuli Kaldma, Head of the Admissions Office at the University of Tartu, said.

The University of Tartu received the most applications for bachelor's studies this year. In total, almost 10,000 applications were submitted to the university, which was one-tenth more than last year.

Compared with last year, fewer applications were submitted to Tallinn University of Technology, but they were more evenly distributed among the specialties.

"I'm glad that there really wasn't one curriculum with a lot of applications, which is actually a problem for the university, because maybe you have to leave half of the stronger students at the door. Very large numbers sometimes rather make us sad, as we simply do not have the financial capacity to teach them all," Hendrik Voll, Vice-Rector for Studies at Tallinn University of Technology, said.

The coronavirus pandemic has not had a significant impact on university entrance and the number of applications.

"In those specialties where entrance examinations take place, especially if they are multi-stage or require written work, a letter of motivation, the number of applications immediately decreases," Tuuli Kaldma said.

