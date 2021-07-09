Social work and pedagogy increasingly popular at universities

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
University of Tartu. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The ranking of the most popular specialties in Estonian universities has remained largely the same compared to the previous year. This year, pedagogical specialties, as well as those related to social work, have become surprisingly popular.

On Thursday, the corridors of Tallinn University were filled with anxious entrants who were waiting their turn in front of the admissions committee of the chosen specialty, ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Bachelor's students continue to be interested in specialties where teaching methods are down-to-earth and the specialty being studied is related to specific labor market outcomes.

"Psychology wins at the bachelor's level, followed by administrative and business organization and then basic education," Helen Joost, head of the study field at Tallinn University, said.

The university is pleased that this year the specialties of teacher training and educational sciences as well as social work have started to gain popularity.

"I am very pleased that despite the fact that the Estonian school years have been rather difficult lately, it can be seen that many young people are still interested in the field," Joost said.

The same specialties are popular at the University of Tartu as in previous years.

"We still have the largest number of applications in medicine, informatics, law, psychology, physiotherapy. People always want to come to study these specialties," Tuuli Kaldma, Head of the Admissions Office at the University of Tartu, said.

The University of Tartu received the most applications for bachelor's studies this year. In total, almost 10,000 applications were submitted to the university, which was one-tenth more than last year.

Compared with last year, fewer applications were submitted to Tallinn University of Technology, but they were more evenly distributed among the specialties.

"I'm glad that there really wasn't one curriculum with a lot of applications, which is actually a problem for the university, because maybe you have to leave half of the stronger students at the door. Very large numbers sometimes rather make us sad, as we simply do not have the financial capacity to teach them all," Hendrik Voll, Vice-Rector for Studies at Tallinn University of Technology, said.

The coronavirus pandemic has not had a significant impact on university entrance and the number of applications.

"In those specialties where entrance examinations take place, especially if they are multi-stage or require written work, a letter of motivation, the number of applications immediately decreases," Tuuli Kaldma said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Communism victims' memorial used as backdrop to apparent photoshoot

16:21

Wild strawberris can be picked this summer, but not blueberries

15:14

Birgitta Festival canceled over Russian participants' coronavirus status

15:02

Cruises to Marienhamn, Visby, Kotka departing from Tallinn in July

14:15

Estonia to create a central translation platform

13:38

Klassikaraadio to host live broadcasts of Pärnu Music Festival

13:19

Klavan Paide debut ends in Europa League home defeat

12:44

Estonia may see as many as 130 covid cases per day in early August

12:14

Eight fined after spring anti-lockdown Tallinn protests

11:46

No quarantine exemption for third-country participants in music festival

11:24

Rock concert on Emajõe River to open Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

10:53

Health Board: 39 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:51

Social work and pedagogy increasingly popular at universities

10:24

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Pablo from Chile

09:52

€43 million missing from Estonia's railway electrification budget

09:13

Report: Estonia house prices, rents grew most across EU over past decade

08:42

Statistics: Imports, exports up by half on year to May

08.07

US congressional delegation reiterates commitment to Estonia

08.07

Open House Tallinn will host tours in English this year

08.07

Tartu vaccination center opens more slots without registration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: