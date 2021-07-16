SDE chairman calls on parties to jointly find presidential candidate

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Flag of the President of the Republic of Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Social Democratic Party (SDE) Chairman Indrek Saar has appealed to party leaders to find a joint candidate for the Riigikogu to elect at the upcoming presidential election in August.

Saar wrote a letter to Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas, the leader of the Center Party Jüri Ratas and the Chairman of Isamaa Helir-Valdor Seeder calling for discussions to start.

He suggested the search for a common candidate could be started by commissioning a survey to see who is popular with the public. Saar said the opinion of the people would have been taken into account when the Riigikogu is electing the president.

Estonia's president is elected every five years and this election is unusual because few candidates have put themselves forward for the position. The Riigikogu elects the president and must support and put forward candidates for the role. Cross-party support is needed to gain a majority of 2/3 - 68 of 101 votes - so parties must agree on a candidate to support. Last time, parties were unable to agree on a candidate to support.

On Wednesday, Kallas told ERR a good candidate has been found but the candidate still needs to be convinced to run for the role. Ratas, would not confirm any details on Thursday but said a candidate should have cross-party support.

Seeder told ERR on Monday that the last time party chairmen discussed presidential candidates was before Midsummer's Day. The party is not planning to nominate its own candidate.

The largest opposition party EKRE has nominated Henn Põlluaas, leader of the EKRE Riigikogu faction, as its candidate for the role of president. However, 21 members must support Põlluaas' bid and the party only has 19 members sitting in the Riigikogu.

Ratas, who is president of the Riigikogu, has convened an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu on August 1 at 1 p.m., and the election of the president is on the agenda. 

Current President Kersti Kaljulaid could run for a second term as president but it has long been thought she will not receive enough support from the Riigikogu to be reelected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Government opts to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations

12:54

Rasmus Puur awarded Young Cultural Figure Award

12:41

Tire failure ends day two of Rally Estonia early for Ott Tänak

12:10

Mobile traffic cameras have caught twice as many people as last year

11:24

Ministry of Social Affairs appoints new undersecretary

11:22

Estonian skier gives WRC drivers a run for their money

11:05

AK: Tallinn and Tartu differ on EU-compliant public transport fuel sources

10:45

Health Board: 62 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:26

SDE chairman calls on parties to jointly find presidential candidate

09:57

AK: Estonia wants woody biomass recategorization in EU green package

09:25

Highest ever seawater temperature recorded in Gulf of Finland

08:28

Gallery: Vaccination bus makes first stop in Ida-Viru County

15.07

Gallery: New Tallinn cruise ship terminal opens

15.07

Tänak fifth in Rally Estonia opening stage Thursday evening

15.07

EU climate goals package meets mixed reception with Estonian politicians

15.07

Estonia reciprocally expels Russian diplomat

15.07

Expert: New Estonia ferry findings do not prove official enquiry is wrong

15.07

Health minister: Government not currently discussing new restrictions

15.07

Kallas: We have president candidate in mind, now need persuading to run Updated

15.07

Minister on 100 years of diplomatic ties: Italy and Estonia great partners

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: