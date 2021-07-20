Statistics: Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in June

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The producer price index rose by 9.4 percent on year to June 2021 (picture is illustrative). Source: Raul Mee/ Estonian Forest and Wood Industries Association
Economy

The producer price index of industrial output rose by 9.4 percent on-year to June 2021, state agency Statistics Estonia reported on Tuesday.

The index rose by 2.6 percent between May and June.

"Falling prices in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of beverages had an opposite effect on the index," Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said, adding that between May and June, the index was affected the most by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of timber products metal products and chemicals. The same factors apply over the year to June 2021, the agency says.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, in respect of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia, both when sold on the domestic market and when exported.

Changes in producer price index. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports

The export price index rose by 12 percent on year to June 2021, and by 2.3 percent between May and June this year, Statistics Estonia says. The biggest price increases were observed in electricity production, the manufacture of petroleum products and in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.

The export price index has now been rising for nine consecutive months.

Imports

The import price index rose by 12.3 percent on year to June 2021, and by 2.7 percent between May and June this year, the agency says.

Prices increased the most in electricity production, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of petroleum products.

The import price index has been on the rise for seven months in a row now, the agency says.

More detailed information is here and here.

 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:28

Statistics: Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in June

11:23

Tallinn's Film City to receive building permit but future funding unclear

10:40

Health Board: 81 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:29

NATO Baltic air patrols intercepted Russian planes six times last week

09:59

Estonia's June inflation among fastest in euro area

09:31

Reform Party: Covid restrictions should not apply to vaccinated people

08:57

Expert: Human intervention not likely cause of Estonia bow ramp shift

08:26

Former justice minister rejects coalition's proposal to run for president

19.07

2,000 to start conscription service this week

19.07

Politico: Estonian president among potential candidates for NATO's top post

19.07

Renewables made up nearly third of all energy consumption in second quarter

19.07

Water accidents up significantly from last year

19.07

Pharmacies to offer covid vaccinations from late summer

19.07

Gallery: Kuressaare prepares for Saaremaa Opera Festival 2021

19.07

Estonian freedom fighter, politician Enn Tarto dies

19.07

West Tallinn Central Hospital to increase COVID-19 treatment capacity

19.07

State to motivate vaccinators with performance pay

19.07

36,450 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

19.07

Ministry to grant schools right to ask teachers for vaccine certificate

19.07

Gallery: Sail Tallinn brought ships to Lennusadam and Noblessner

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: