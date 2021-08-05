Scientists to begin with monitoring study of coronavirus again

Researchers at the University of Tartu will resume monitoring the spread of the coronavirus via antibody study on Thursday, at the request of the government.

The monitoring phase, which runs until August 16, will provide an overview of the spread of the virus in the adult population as well as the development of antiviral immunity in society. The rapidly increasing infection rates have again made regular monitoring necessary to better assess the risks associated with the spread of the virus, the University of Tartu announced.

"In order to assess the risk level of the virus situation and decide on possible restrictions, it is necessary to get an overview of the presence of antibodies as well as the number of symptoms in the adult population," Ruth Kalda, Professor of Family Medicine at the university.

Behavioral research as part of a surveillance study provides, among other things, an idea of ​​people's attitudes towards restrictions and vaccination. The latter is especially important for those who, for some reason, have not yet received a protective injection.

"Considering that the summer is ending soon and the new school year is beginning, the research results provide the necessary information for making decisions concerning the further organization of social life," Kalda said.

Adult residents from all over Estonia are invited to the study on the basis of a random sample. The research company Kantar-Emor will send an invitation to participate and ask them to fill in an online questionnaire. Participants can then book a time for sampling.

At the test point, a coronavirus test is taken to determine the amount of anti-coronavirus. The participant will be notified of the test results within three days.

--

