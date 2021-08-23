Thirty-one cultural and social figures support Henn Põlluaas as president

Dozens of well-known cultural and social figures sent a public appeal to the Riigikogu and the Electoral body on Sunday, calling the Riikogu to elect Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) candidate Henn Põlluaas as the next president.

"Estonia is waiting for a president who fulfills the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia, along with the highest goal of Estonia's independence and the promotion of the Estonian nation, language and culture; one who listens to and respects the voice of the people and aims to promote our democratic rights; one who connects the people, sets the standard of honesty and dignity," the statement read.

Noted singer Tõnis Mägi and editor-in-chief of the Objektiiv portal, Varro Vooglaid, were among the signatories.

The 31 people who signed the appeal consider Põlluaas, a former Riigikogu speaker, a candidate who could fulfill these expectations.

Among the signatories are Erik Boltovski, Rait Erikson, Indrek Hargla, Indrek Hirv, Brad Jurjens, Markus Järvi, Tajo Kadajas, Indrek Kalda, Arvi Karotam, Vallo Kepp, Õnne Kepp, Mati Kiirend, Harri Kingo, Jüri Kotšin, Aldo Maksimov, Tõnis Mägi, Loone Ots, Malle Pärn, Eve Pärnaste, Andres Raid, Lembit Saarsalu, Jaan Willem Sibul, Sulev Sova, Tõnu Talve, Viktor Tarassov, Toivo Tasa, Ants Taul, Andres Uibo, Hasso Uuetoa, and Varro Vooglaid.

Põlluaas himself has been canvassing Estonia's regions through the summer, ostensibly on a presidential bid ticket. He would need to get 21 Riigikogu votes - two more than EKRE has via its 19 MPs - to run in the election, which starts Monday, August 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!