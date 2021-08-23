Toomas Tiivel to take over as Postimees Grupp CEO

Toomas Tiivel. Source: Private collection
Under an agreement between the parties, Postimees Grupp CEO Andrus Raudsalu will lay down his duties as of Monday and Toomas Tiivel, manager of Apollo TV, will take over as the CEO of the group.

The chairman of the supervisory board of Postimees Grupp, Margus Linnamäe, said that Andrus Raudsalu fulfilled the goals set for him, creating stable development in the company and successfully managing the planned restructuring, including the launch of some media units under Duo Media Networks. 

"I thank Andrus for his large contribution to the development of Postimees Grupp and it is definitely good for Toomas to continue managing Estonia's largest media house and achieving new goals from the established platform," Linnamäe said.

Tiivel said that he will continue the digital turnaround overseen by Raudsalu. 

"The Estonian media market is slowly moving in the direction where more and more readers are willing to consume paid online content. We need to go along with it, and what matters is how well we are able to turn our face towards the reader," Tiivel added.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

