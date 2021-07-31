Madis Kimmel appointed Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief

Madis Kimmel has been appointed editor-in-chief of commercial radio station Raadio Kuku, replacing Ainar Ruusaar, who will stay on as managing editor.

Priit Vare, head of radio at parent company Duo Media Networks, said: "Ainar and Madis share a similar vision for Kuku's future, hence why we are certain that under their joint leadership, the channel will notably expand its audience as early this fall, when a new program schedule is being launched."

Madis Kimmel's resume includes both TV and radio work in the commercial sector with Kanal 2 and Kanal 12, and with public broadcaster ERR.

He starts work at Raadio Kuku in August.

Ainar Ruussaar, who was appointed Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief in November following a stint as a head of department at a state upper secondary school in Kohtla-Järve, will stay on as the radio station's managing editor and focus more on the content of the current affairs shows aired on the channel, BNS, which belongs to the same media group, MM Grupp, as Duo, Kanal 2 and daily Postimees, reports.

Other Duo Media radio stations inclde Elmar and MyHits.

Raadio Kuku has recently been carrying a series of podcasts, partly in English, with a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!