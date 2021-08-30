Estonian U-18 3x3 basketball team gets silver medal at World Cup

Sports
Estonian under-18s 3x3 basketball team. Source: FIBA.com
Sports

The Estonian under-18s 3x3 basketball team achieved a silver medal at the World Cup held in Hungary on Sunday, losing to the United States 14:21 after holding a lead early in the game.

The Estonian team, consisting of Markus Ladoga, Oliver Pere, Ken-Martti Reinart and Markus Heinakroon, took a 7:3 lead early in the final, but the American squad got on a 14:1 run and did not let the Estonians back into the game, capping a 21:14 victory and giving Estonia silver for the World Cup event.

Estonia defeated Egypt 16:11 in the semi-finals and beat the Dominican Republic 21:13 in the quarter-finals.

The only other time the Estonian under-18s 3x3 team has made it to the semi-finals at a World Cup event, was in 2011, when Rait Riivo Laane, Rauno Nurger, Martin Paasoja and Kustas Põldoja achieved fourth place at the first world championships at Rimini, Italy.

In addition, Martin Heinakroon, Keyonte Darnell George (U.S.) and Illia Milasheuski (Belarus) shared team of the tournament honors.

Estonian under-18s 3x3 basketball team (from left): Markus Ladoga, Oliver Pere, Ken-Martti Reinart and Markus Heinakroon. Source: FIBA.com

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

