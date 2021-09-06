Government to start budget talks on Thursday

The government is about to begin talks on the 2022 state budget on Thursday of this week.

On the same day, the fresh economic forecast from the Ministry of Finance will be presented to members of the government, the government's communications office told BNS.

In April, the government approved, together with the country's multi-annual fiscal strategy, also the initial draft state budget for 2022, with revenues amounting to €12.3 billion and spending to nearly €13.2 billion.

Thus, the difference between revenue and expenditure is more than €831 million, plus an additional €643 million in investment expenditure. As a result, expenditure exceeds revenue by almost €1.5 billion.

The approved draft state budget law must be submitted by the government to the Riigikogu by the end of September at the latest.

