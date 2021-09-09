Legendary singer-songwriter and music teacher Uno Loop dies

Estonian singer and songwriter Uno Loop has died, ERR's Kultuur portal reports. He was 91.

Loop showcased Estonian songwriting globally, and also recorded over 250 songs, many of them self-penned, through his career.

He was a co-founder and long-term board member of the Estonian Performers' Association (EEL), a renowned music teacher and, away from music, was once both a national boxing champion and a triathlete.

"Clementine", "Isad ja pojad" ("Fathers and Sons"), "Juanita banana", "Lõke preerias" ("Campfire on the prairie"), and Mis värvi on armastus" ("What color is love") were among his most-loved compositions, ERR reports.

Born on May 31 1930 in Tallinn, Uno Loop studied at Tallinn Music School (Tallinna Muusikakool) in the 1950s, and later at the Tallinn Pedagogical Institute (Tallinna Pedagoogiline Instituut – now Tallinn University).

His creative output started as early as 1950, and he continued to be active in music into his 80s.

Loop worked at the Georg Ots Tallinn Music College over three stints between 1959 and 1990, authored the first Estonian guitar instruction book, and performed with Estonian Radio (Eesti Raadio – later merged with Estonian Television to form ERR) and as a soloist with the Estonian National Philharmonic Orchestra (Eesti riikliku filharmoonia orkester).

He appeared with most of the big names in Estonian music over the decades, including baritone Georg Ots (1920-1975), rock musician Jaak Joala (1950-2014), and singers Ivo Linna and Els Himma.

