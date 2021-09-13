Baltic, Polish ministers discuss regional security challenges, NATO

Riga skyline. Source: Jürgen Randma/Riigikantselei
Foreign and defense ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland met in an "unprecedented" format in Latvia on Monday to discuss security challenges and policy.

The ministers discussed regional security, Belarus, Russian military exercises Zapad 2021, decisions made at the NATO summit in June and the development of NATO's next strategic concept.

At a joint press conference, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics said the meeting of foreign and defense ministers from all four countries was taking place for the first time.

He said they discussed the countries' joint response to conventional and hybrid threats and attacks.

Lithuania foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called the meeting "unprecedented" and said it was useful to discuss issues not only with other foreign ministers, as usual, but with the ministers of defense too.

"The main theme of the meeting was the security deficit that we are feeling," he said. "I can say that it is not only felt in Vilnius, after this summer, but I could say that it is also felt all the way from Warsaw to Tallinn. The region is feeling new threats arising."

"While facing these threats we need to better coordinate what is our answer," he said, specifying this mean to military threats outside the EU's border, to hybrid threats, and coordinating within in the EU so that more information is known about what is happening in the region.

Additionally, better coordination is needed with the U.S., he said.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said the group focused mostly on NATO issues and the transatlantic alliance, as well as cyber and hybrid threats and support for Georgia and Ukraine.

She said Estonia fully supports "our Baltic friends" and also Poland at both the political level and with as much practical support as needed.

"It is unacceptable that the Belarusian regime is using migrant trafficking for this hybrid attack that we have seen over the last few months," she said.

The Baltics-plus-Poland format has been building momentum for some time already, with the four EU member states presenting a united front on many issues, Latvian national broadcaster LSM wrote.

Editor: Helen Wright

