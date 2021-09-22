Global Estonian Report: September 22–29

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonians and those with Estonian roots abroad – make your voice heard!

Are you from Estonia but live abroad? Or were you born outside of Estonia, but have Estonian roots or citizenship? If yes, we invite you to participate in a survey of people connected to Estonia!

The Institute of Baltic Studies is carrying out the largest study of people with a connection to Estonia! The study has been commissioned by the Estonian state and aims to gain a detailed understanding of their experiences, needs and expectations.

It will take you 15-25 minutes to complete the survey and the survey closes on the 30th of September 2021. All respondents will have a chance to win prizes worth up to 1000 euros.

The third World Estonian Language Week KeelEST 2021 is approaching

This year, the Worldwide Estonian Language Week KeelEST (October 4-10, 2021) is being organized by the Estonian Institute for the third time already. The focus topic is games and playing.

The aim of the Worldwide Estonian Language Week is to introduce the Estonian language abroad and to raise interest in the Estonian language in general as well. KeelEST also aims to inspire interest in linguistic nuances for those who already speak the language, and help language learners around the world by offering different resources and challenges to both students and teachers.

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavors and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Tallinn celebrates Ethnic Culture Days

Tallinn will celebrate 'Ethnic Culture Days' for the seventh time this month. Events will take place from September 18-26 in the capital.

Over the next week, there will be free language cafes, workshops, exhibitions and cinema screenings, concerts and overviews of the culture and customs of different nationalities living in Tallinn.

Tallinn is home to people of nearly 100 different nationalities from around the globe.

Listen to the World Estonian View ("Hajala ringvaade") podcast

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian communities abroad.

Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning for "Hajala ringvaade". Host Maarja Merivoo-Parro discusses and talks with Estonians around the world. (in Estonian).

ESTO|Raiser 2021 – Fundraiser Festival (September 16-26, online)

Estonian American National Council is proud to present the 2021 Fundraiser Festival featuring a 10-day online auction, creative program, and networking opportunities to support the continuation of Estonian culture and heritage in the United States.

Mina, eestlane / I am Estonian - Marcus Kolga (September 25, online)

The online discussion series "Mina, eestlane" (I am Estonian) features influential global Estonians from around the world.

Marcus Kolga is an Estonian journalist and political scientist, human rights activist, a leading analyst on foreign disinformation and influence campaigns, documentary film maker, and an entrepreneur in Canada. He is the chairman of the board of the Estonian Foundation in Canada and the former chairman of the Estonian Central Council in Canada.

ESTO|RAISER 2021 - Folk Tunes and Stories of the Northern Lands (September 25, online)

The event is part of the ESTO|RAISER Cultural Program organized by the Estonian American National Council to raise funds for local Estonian communities across the United States and features musicians Valev Laube and Charlie Rauh.

ESTO|RAISER 2021 - Short Film "Wildflower" Screening & Producer's Commentary (September 26, online)

"Wildflower" is an award-winning short film about a singer who moves to the other side of the world to pursue her dream and, in the end, discovers what true sacrifice is. In addition to contributing to the national conversation on immigration, the project shines with its all-female international creative team.

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (September 28, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings coorganized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Tallinn Music Week (September 29 – October 10, Tallinn and online)

Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is one of the biggest indoor music festivals in the Baltic and Nordic region that presents a line-up of around 200 artists from Estonia and abroad, representing various musical genres. The number of Festival participants from Estonia and elsewhere reaches 25,000. In addition to the main program of the Festival that takes place in the most important clubs and concert venues of Tallinn, you can also explore the lesser known parts of town during the Tallinn Music Week. Across Tallinn, City Stage concerts take place; you can also participate in the discussion series TMW Talks, the restaurant festival TMW Tastes and the contemporary art program TMW Arts.

