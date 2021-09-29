Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, the founders of Wise are in the top three in business daily Äripäev's annual rich list (link in Estonian).

Käärmann and Hinrikus, Estonia's only billionaires to date, are joined by Markus Villig, the co-founder of Bolt ride-hailing, car and e-scooter rental and food courier app, make up the top three.

The top five of Äripäev's ranking of the rich and their estimated worth are as follows:

- Kristo Käärmann: €2.16 billion,

- Taavet Hinrikus: €1.54 billion,

- Markus Villig: €694.6 million,

- Raul Kirjanen (real estate): €597.6 million,

- Anders Anderson (bioenergy firm owner): €464.8 million.

The first four positions are unchanged on last year.

When compiling the ranking, Äripäev says it takes into account the value of companies owned by entrepreneurs, their participation in listed companies and, in a few cases, also the profit from sales transactions. For example, real estate and money in the bank are not taken into account.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!