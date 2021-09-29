Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

Economy
Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus.
Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus. Source: Transferwise
Economy

Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, the founders of Wise are in the top three in business daily Äripäev's annual rich list (link in Estonian).

Käärmann and Hinrikus, Estonia's only billionaires to date, are joined by Markus Villig, the co-founder of Bolt ride-hailing, car and e-scooter rental and food courier app, make up the top three.

The top five of Äripäev's ranking of the rich and their estimated worth are as follows:

- Kristo Käärmann: €2.16 billion,

- Taavet Hinrikus: €1.54 billion,

- Markus Villig: €694.6 million,

- Raul Kirjanen (real estate): €597.6 million,

- Anders Anderson (bioenergy firm owner): €464.8 million.

The first four positions are unchanged on last year.

When compiling the ranking, Äripäev says it takes into account the value of companies owned by entrepreneurs, their participation in listed companies and, in a few cases, also the profit from sales transactions. For example, real estate and money in the bank are not taken into account.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

LATEST NEWS

19:14

Injury prompts Anett Kontaveit to pull out of Chicago WTA tournament

19:07

SDE calls on president to reject 'wood-burning law'

18:59

Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

18:26

Prime minister: Noone dismissed from armed forces for vaccination refusal

17:51

Many people testing volume of coronavirus anitbodies post-vaccination

17:22

Top officials must disclose lobbyist meetings over past quarter by Thursday

16:50

Gallery: Rescue workers protest for higher wages

16:16

Ministry secretary general: Lake Peipsi saved by cross-border cooperation

16:11

Health Board not ruling out new restrictions if hospitals' workloads rise

15:41

Minister: National museum staff won't be involved in appointing new chief

15:27

Teachers to receive 7.3 percent payrise next year

15:14

Global Estonian Report: September 29–October 6

14:51

MS Estonia bow visor fragments may show traces of exposure to extreme heat

14:12

Enefit Green signs €130 million wind farm finance deal

13:49

Fuel prices reach all-time record levels

13:22

Reform Party not behind plans to scrap renewable energy tax

12:54

Isamaa leader: Expelling dissident candidates gives voters clarity

12:21

State to offer football club €800,000 to relocate hall

11:57

Isamaa expels Paide mayor Priit Värk

11:25

All state high schools should be ready in Tallinn by 2023

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: