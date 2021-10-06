Festival dedicated to composer Eduard Tubin taking place in Tartu

Mihhail Gerts
Mihhail Gerts Source: Kaupo Kikkas
Eesti Kontsert's new festival 'Tubin' is dedicated to the symphonist of the same name: Eduard Tubin (1905-1982).

From October 7-10, The Tubin Festival is going to take place in Tartu, and will focuses on the great 20th century composer Eduard Tubin's Tartu period, along with his fellow students, Eduard Oja and Heino Eller's creations.

Artistic director of the festival Mihhail Gerts says he wants to open the 20th century's road in music with a new festival and look for harmony in the time surrounding the creators. "What attracts me to Tubin's music is his fascination with symphonies. The conviction that these are world-class works from the 20th century, real masterpieces," Gerts said. "Tubin's symphonies are professionally the equal to Beethoven or Mahler."

The festival features his works Symphony nr. 3 "Heroiline, and Symphony nr. 4 "Lüüriline". The Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra is being conducted by Mihhail Gerts.

Eduard Tubin was an Estonian composer, conductor, and choreographer. Tubin often used Estonian folk music in his works, for instance in the Sinfonietta on Estonian motifs. His ballet Kratt is entirely based on a folk tune. A Tubin Museum was opened at the Alatskivi Castle, near to his birthplace, in 2011.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

