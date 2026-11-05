SDE's prime ministerial candidate vows to put an end to Estonia's festival of tax changes

The Social Democrats' candidate for PM Jonatan Vseviov defends his political shift, while calling for a fairer tax system and stronger public services in an interview with ERR.

Until now, people in Estonia have been able to judge Jonatan Vseviov's work and achievements as a diplomat and an expert on security and foreign policy. Vseviov, the Social Democratic Party's candidate for prime minister, said no leader can be an expert on every issue but must be able to identify the key questions in political leadership.

However, Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu has claimed that Vseviov is not a social democrat, pointing out that he previously belonged to the Reform Party. Vseviov said his political views have changed over the years, which he considers entirely normal.

"Frankly, I think Urmas Reinsalu's political views have changed as well, because he wasn't a member of Isamaa when he first entered politics either. What has become clear to me is that society is a whole. The older I've gotten, the more I've come to understand that. It seems to me that the Social Democrats have the most comprehensive vision of society. The understanding that security, prosperity, the economy and our international activities are fundamentally interconnected is something that comes most naturally to the Social Democrats," Vseviov said, adding that he has been a liberal all his life.

Vseviov had actually reached an agreement with the Social Democrats over the summer to become the party's candidate for prime minister, but continued serving as secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for several more months. Several media outlets have said Vseviov had a clear conflict of interest.

"I'm proud to have served in Estonia's civil service for more than 20 years, if I'm counting correctly. That includes six years as secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two and a half years as secretary general of the Ministry of Defense and even longer in senior management positions overall. I'm also proud that throughout that time, I have demonstrably carried out my duties without regard to party preferences. One indication of this is that I have been appointed secretary general by very different governments, on the recommendations of very different ministers. Among them, if I remember correctly, was Jüri Ratas' government, which appointed me secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Urmas Reinsalu's recommendation," Vseviov explained.

Nevertheless, critics believe Vseviov worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prevent Oleg Ossinovski from being subjected to Ukrainian sanctions.

"I was not directly or actively involved in that matter. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deals with such matters entirely routinely and doing so is, incidentally, also a legal obligation. Let's be honest and call things what they are: Outside Estonia's borders, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs protects the interests of Estonian citizens without passing any kind of moral judgment on those citizens. Estonian diplomats even protect the interests of criminals who have been imprisoned abroad," Vseviov said.

According to the former secretary general, such matters involve no discretionary decision by any individual official, nor any official's moral judgment of the businessman in question.

"Since the question came up, I'll also make my own moral position clear: I absolutely condemn any form of business cooperation with Russia for as long as Russia continues its war of aggression and has not changed its objectives toward Europe. Throughout this period, I have worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make it as difficult as possible, legally speaking, to profit from business activities with Russia. That means making sanctions as extensive as possible. In areas not yet covered by sanctions, I believe doing business with Russia is morally reprehensible, because if it is mutually beneficial, it must also benefit the aggressor and that benefit will be used against us," Vseviov emphasized.

The tax festival needs to end

The Social Democrats want more money to fund public services and reduce inequality. In addition, defense spending must remain at 5 percent, while VAT on food could be reduced. According to Vseviov, the money needed for these priorities must come from the economy and the taxes collected.

"The tax burden must be fair. It must be distributed equitably and in such a way that even the most vulnerable members of society can afford a decent standard of living on the money they have left after paying taxes," the candidate for prime minister said.

Vseviov believes the tax system must be viewed as part of a comprehensive economic policy that the state should be bold in developing.

"When it comes to the tax system, we must put an end to this tax festival that has continued despite promises to the contrary. Individual taxes are considered one by one, with promises to reverse them, followed by promises to reintroduce them. There is no point in tinkering with taxes in such a rush," Vseviov explained.

Vseviov promised that if the Social Democrats win the election, their first move will not be to rush through new taxes and push them through parliament before Midsummer.

"This will be a matter for public debate and I promise once again that the debate will take a comprehensive approach to economic policy and the tax system," Vseviov emphasized.

Vseviov also said that, based on his experience as a former secretary general, he believes further savings can be found in the state budget if they are sought carefully and competently, but that it is impossible to become wealthy through spending cuts alone.

"I'm convinced that treating the entire state budget as some kind of unnecessary expense is simply foolish. Not just from a moral perspective, but from an economic policy perspective as well. Having a secure country, an education system that leaves no one behind and a state that builds strategic connections both domestically and with the rest of the world provides an essential foundation for our economic growth. When we postpone investments, we are effectively postponing the prosperity we hope those investments will generate. So I certainly don't believe that the unsustainable hole the current government has left in the state budget can be filled solely by cutting government spending," the candidate for prime minister said.

Vseviov said that if the Social Democrats lose the election, he has no intention of disappearing from public view and will remain in politics for some time.

"I promise I won't throw in the towel. Despite setbacks, you can count on me sticking around for a while. The outcome is, of course, impossible to predict because we're still so far from the election. I'd point out that polls have been wrong in the past even much closer to Election Day. But my feeling today is that what the Social Democratic team, myself included, has to offer the Estonian people is what Estonia needs, and I believe we can make that clear," Vseviov said.

Estonia is set to hold general elections in March.

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