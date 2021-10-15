Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on official visit to Latvia

Riga skyline.
Riga skyline. Source: Jürgen Randma/Riigikantselei
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will pay an official visit to Latvia on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation, cross-border projects and regional security.

Kallas will meet Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš. The pair will present the Estonian-Latvian Entrepreneurship Award and visit the NATO Northern Division headquarters at the Adazi military base.

At noon, Kallas and Karinš will give a joint press conference. In the afternoon, they will open the Riga Security Conference.

Kallas was also supposed to meet with President Egils Levits but he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday.

"Estonia and Latvia are like-minded neighbours, friends and allies, and we are faced with a lot of the same challenges," Kallas said ahead of her visit.

Editor: Helen Wright

