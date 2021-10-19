Fuel prices rise once again

The record-breaking stretch of fuel price inflation continued on Monday as prices went up another €0.25 in fueling stations across Estonia.

The price of 95 gasoline went up to €1.584 per liter and the price of diesel to €1.374 per liter.

This is the fourth consecutive week that gasoline and diesel prices go up. In mid-September, 95 gasoline cost €1.459 per liter and diesel went for €1.249 per liter.

Fuel retailers have jointly been raising prices over the past weeks, while world oil prices have risen to recent record levels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!