Fuel prices rise once again

Economy
Gasoline and diesel prices per liter on October 18 2021.
Gasoline and diesel prices per liter on October 18 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

The record-breaking stretch of fuel price inflation continued on Monday as prices went up another €0.25 in fueling stations across Estonia.

The price of 95 gasoline went up to €1.584 per liter and the price of diesel to €1.374 per liter. 

This is the fourth consecutive week that gasoline and diesel prices go up. In mid-September, 95 gasoline cost €1.459 per liter and diesel went for €1.249 per liter.

Fuel retailers have jointly been raising prices over the past weeks, while world oil prices have risen to recent record levels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:39

Center aiming to find Tallinn coalition partner this week

12:11

Election alliance, Center, Reform start negotiations in Pärnu

12:08

Kaupo Meiel: My fiver

11:44

Ratas not ruling out new coronavirus emergency situation

11:36

Scientific council: Lockdown of no use without vaccinations

11:09

Political scientist: Results hint at Riigikogu 2023 election outcome

10:46

Health Board: 412 hospitalized patients, 1,102 new cases, six deaths

10:09

SDE board member: We failed in Tallinn and Tartu

09:45

Almost 2,000 people 'canceled' e-vote with paper ballot

09:45

Education ministry proposes changes to coronavirus testing in schools Updated

09:13

Fuel prices rise once again

08:51

Latvia plans 'lockdown' from October 21

08:10

Coronavirus round-up: October 11-17

18.10

President gives assent to controversial wood-burning energy bill

18.10

Just Film brings young Estonians' movies to screens

18.10

NATO jets scrambled once last week due to Russian flight

18.10

Merili Nikkolo appointed Eesti Ekspress editor-in-chief

18.10

Dynamic duo of Estonian bears captured in northern Latvia

18.10

Gambling software developer Playtech sold for more than €3 billion

18.10

LIVE BLOG: Local Elections 2021 Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: