Watch again: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn

Starting Tuesday, the ninth European Remembrance Symposium entitled 'Memory and Identity in Europe: Present and Future' will take place at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel). The event brings together approximately 200 participants from all over the world is being broadcast live on ERR News.

This year's event is dedicated to the role of 20th century history and historical memory in shaping contemporary European identity. A special place in the debates will be given to founding declarations, programs and best practices of institutions dealing with 20th century European history.

Issues related to history and commemoration of certain events and historical figures have become increasingly prominent in academic, political and public discourse. Various institutions with a wide range of activities strive to take part in shaping public perception of history on local, regional, national and transnational levels.

During a case studies session, speakers will share their experiences of conducting innovative projects, while those taking part in 'turbo presentations' will be given only 90 seconds to present their institutions or find partners for new initiatives.

The schedule (see below - ed) also includes visits to museums and memorials in Tallinn, as well cultural events, such as a concert by an Estonian electro-musician, singer and violinist Maarja Nuut.

Among the speakers are Constanze Itzel, director of House of European History (Brussels); Linda Kaljundi, history professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts; Dr Lukasz Kaminski, president of the Platform of European Memory and Conscience; Dr Kristina Ranki, director of Mannerheim Museum (Helsinki), and others.

Estonia has an observer status at the European Network Remembrance and Solidarity, and the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory represents Estonia at the Network.

The symposium will last until Thursday and ERR News will provide live feeds from the event each day, which will be recorded also for future reference.

Click the video link above to watch day one's presentations.

European Remembrance Symposium 2021 full schedule (Estonian time):

Tuesday, October 26:

13.00-14.00 Registration

14.10-14.30 Welcome speeches

14.30-16.30 Opening session – European identity today: historical roots and present debates

16.30-17.00 Coffee break

17.00-18.00 Turbo presentations

18.00-20.00 Concert and dinner reception

Wednesday, October 27:

8.30-9.30 Registration

9.30-11.30 First panel discussion – Remembrance in action: everyday challenges and recommendations for the future

11.30-12.00 Coffee break

12.00-14.00 Case studies: project practices

14.00-14.45 Lunch and coffee break

15.00-17.30 Cultural visits

17.30-18.00 Coffee break

18.00-19.30 Second discussion panel – 1989 revisited

19.30-21.00 Dinner reception

Thursday, October 28

9.15-10.00 Registration

10.00-11.30 Third panel discussion – Struggles with the past: memory and politics

11.30-12.00 Coffee break

12.00-14.00 Round table discussion: The future of European historical debates

14.00 Closing remarks

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!