US, Northern Irish actors to star in Estonian director's new movie

News
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth Source: Getty Images / Scanpix
News

Oscar-nominated Estonian filmmaker Tanel Toom's ("Truth and Justice") "Sentinel" has finished shooting in Tallinn. Due to the schedule shifts, the main cast saw some changes, with US actress Kate Bosworth and Northern Irish actor Martin McCann stepping up to play the main roles.

The movie, made in cooperation between Estonia, Germany and the U.K., is set at a remote military base beside a vast ocean, where two soldiers are waiting for their two-year shift to end. When it is delayed and the long-awaited exchange ship arrives empty, the tension between them starts to rise and the situation goes out of control.

The film features Kate Bosworth ("Still Alice", "21", "Superman Returns", "Blue Crush"), Lucien Laviscount ("Bye Bye Man", "Love Beats Rhymes"), Martin McCann ("The Survivalist", "71", "Calibre") and Thomas Kretschmann ("Pianist", "King Kong", "Resident Evil: Apocalypsis").

"It was a great honor to work with such great actors as Kate, Lucien, Martin and Thomas. I have carried this film with me for a long time and I'm so glad that finally, bringing it to the people is so near," director Tanel Toom said.

The screenwriter is Malachi Smyth (U.K), while many of the crew are Estonian, including cameraman Mart Ratassepp, art director Kaia Tungal, makeup artist Tiina Leesik, video editor Tamber Tasuja and sound director Matis Rei (Estonia).

"Sentinel's" producers are Ben Pullen (U.K), Ivo Felt (Estonia), Jörg Bundschuh (Germany), Pippa Cross (U.K) and Matt Wilkinson (U.K). The executive producer is Johanna Trass.

The film is produced by Allfilm (Estonia), Sentinel Entertainment (U.K) and Kick Films (Germany)in cooperation with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films and Tallifornia and Ichiban Films (Estonia).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:24

Isamaa calls for fund aimed at encouraging vaccination, assuaging fears

13:52

Health Board: Estonia to reach maximum hospitalization capacity in November

13:26

US, Northern Irish actors to star in Estonian director's new movie

13:07

Tallinn students to go on distance learning for one week after school break

12:58

Tartu coalition agreement planned to be signed by end of week

12:51

Minister: Unvaccinated schoolchildren, teachers to be regularly tested Updated

12:24

Communities hoping to get a say in wind farm development

11:56

Reform entering Türi coalition with EKRE

11:19

Finnish health institute: Ferry travel could continue for vaccinated people

10:52

Isamaa, EKRE, electoral alliance to make up Harku municipality government

10:32

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

10:18

EDF ready to aid hospitals with equipment and personnel in battling covid

09:57

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles Updated

09:50

President Karis: Strengthening connections with Finland important

09:30

Watch LIVE: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn Updated

09:22

Party ratings: Isamaa closing gap on SDE

08:51

Prime minister: Cinemas seem insignificant during hospital wartime

26.10

European Commission mobility chief: No need for fully state-owned airline

26.10

Former entrepreneurship minister stepping down as gambling firm CEO

26.10

Olympic Casino reports 2020 losses of over €78 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Health minister: Government to continue discussing restrictions

09:57

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles Updated

26.10

PM: Covid 'Freedom fighters' the reason society remaining closed Updated

10:32

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

26.10

Health Board: 513 hospitalized patients, 1,190 new cases, 8 deaths Updated

08:51

Prime minister: Cinemas seem insignificant during hospital wartime

26.10

Religious war a la Estonia

25.10

New coronavirus mask, certificate restrictions enter into force

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: