US, Northern Irish actors to star in Estonian director's new movie

Oscar-nominated Estonian filmmaker Tanel Toom's ("Truth and Justice") "Sentinel" has finished shooting in Tallinn. Due to the schedule shifts, the main cast saw some changes, with US actress Kate Bosworth and Northern Irish actor Martin McCann stepping up to play the main roles.

The movie, made in cooperation between Estonia, Germany and the U.K., is set at a remote military base beside a vast ocean, where two soldiers are waiting for their two-year shift to end. When it is delayed and the long-awaited exchange ship arrives empty, the tension between them starts to rise and the situation goes out of control.

The film features Kate Bosworth ("Still Alice", "21", "Superman Returns", "Blue Crush"), Lucien Laviscount ("Bye Bye Man", "Love Beats Rhymes"), Martin McCann ("The Survivalist", "71", "Calibre") and Thomas Kretschmann ("Pianist", "King Kong", "Resident Evil: Apocalypsis").

"It was a great honor to work with such great actors as Kate, Lucien, Martin and Thomas. I have carried this film with me for a long time and I'm so glad that finally, bringing it to the people is so near," director Tanel Toom said.

The screenwriter is Malachi Smyth (U.K), while many of the crew are Estonian, including cameraman Mart Ratassepp, art director Kaia Tungal, makeup artist Tiina Leesik, video editor Tamber Tasuja and sound director Matis Rei (Estonia).

"Sentinel's" producers are Ben Pullen (U.K), Ivo Felt (Estonia), Jörg Bundschuh (Germany), Pippa Cross (U.K) and Matt Wilkinson (U.K). The executive producer is Johanna Trass.

The film is produced by Allfilm (Estonia), Sentinel Entertainment (U.K) and Kick Films (Germany)in cooperation with CrossDay Productions and Stigma Films and Tallifornia and Ichiban Films (Estonia).

