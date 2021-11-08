Põlva mayor: Local restrictions will not curb coronavirus infection rate

News
Georg Pelisaar
Georg Pelisaar Source: ERR
News

Volunteers from across Estonia have gone to the southern Estonian country of Põlva to aid the county's care home and hospital which are experiencing staff shortages. The mayor does not believe local restrictions will curb the infection rate.

Twenty-two of the 37 Põlva care home residents have been infected with coronavirus and two of them are currently in hospital, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

The care home's manager Aet Olle told the program: "We've already had four volunteers and two are specialized treatment. They are not from Põlva, but mainly from Tartu and Võru. It seems that Põlva's people don't really want to help."

Põlva Hospital is also running on volunteers because due to the coronavirus, 20 nurses and 10 caregivers are infected. Despite the volunteers, the most critical moments have not yet passed.

"Often employees fall ill suddenly and we have to find replacements. In fact, covering each shift is a huge headache," the head of the hospital Margot Bergmann said.

"We are regularly testing patients, vaccinated patients as well because they also get infected. We can see it's not possible to continue like this, something needs to be done quickly because the need for hospital care comes in time. If today we can see there are outbreaks in the care homes, but will they need hospital treatment, we don't know yet," she said.

On Friday, Põlva's crisis committee called the government to establish stricter restrictions across Estonia. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) advised canceling all events in Põlva.

Mayor Georg Pelisaar does not think this is a solution.

"For example, [looking at] our theater and cinema hall. It's built for 500 people, currently, there are around 400 places. And there are around 8-12 people at one cinema screening. There were no visitors at the last screening. At concerts, theater shows, there are around 100 people, lately more like 30-40 people," Pelisaar said.

A choir of Siberian Tatars is expected to perform at the cultural center on Wednesday. The municipality will make a decision on this on Monday.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) said only one person has fallen ill in Põlva during hobby activities during the last week. There are no outbreaks in municipal schools either. Most coronavirus-infected people are aged 30 to 50.

The mayor said, however, the danger is not the cultural center, but rather private parties and gatherings.

"In fact, there's only so much we could do. Maybe we can limit sports events, cultural events that take place in Põlva municipality, but people can go to Võru or Tartu and they go there often," he said.

In Põlva County, 67 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one injection.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used for booster doses in Estonia

14:54

Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border

14:22

Estonian tax system assessed as most competitive in the world

13:50

Põlva mayor: Local restrictions will not curb coronavirus infection rate

13:23

Health Board: Tallinn's decision to implement remote learning not excessive

12:49

Auditor: Corona lessons should help Estonia prepare for future crisis

12:18

Expert: Doctors will be equipped with multiple new medicines in six months

11:51

Falling coronavirus cases could give hospitals hope

11:16

Health minister denies conflict over vaccination damage fund

10:45

Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

10:27

Health minister: European Medicines Agency official stamp important for us

09:51

Theaters concerned by rising electricity bills

09:25

Poverty risk rose for single parents, fell for big families in 2020

08:51

Health Board publishes new triage guidelines for hospitals

08:11

Advisor: Estonia going overboard with coronavirus testing

07.11

'Rahva teenrid': Government differences must not manifest in crisis calls

07.11

Martin Helme: Heads of hospitals need to stop fueling panic

07.11

Estonian MEPs believe threatening Poland will not help the union

07.11

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting November 1

07.11

572 Covid patients hospitalized, 15 dead

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

07.11

Martin Helme: Heads of hospitals need to stop fueling panic

07.11

572 Covid patients hospitalized, 15 dead

07.11

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

06.11

Statistician: Covid R rate in Estonia now at 1.0

10:45

Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

08:11

Advisor: Estonia going overboard with coronavirus testing

07.11

Estonian MEPs believe threatening Poland will not help the union

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: