Marketer: Estonians have smartphone in one hand, a remote in the other

Smartphone.
Smartphone. Source: ERR
Marketing and advertising expert Brit Mesipuu has spent years researching the social media habits of Estonians. The results of her latest research show that Estonians use social media very often and do so in the evening.

Brit Mesipuu works in social media marketing and it was one of the reasons for her to study social media habits. She told Vikerraadio on Thursday that although there are many studies conducted in other countries, Estonians may not have the same habits.

Mesipuu said 3,326 responded to her survey. "I have joked that it was a study of Estonian women, since 93 percent of the respondents were women," she said. The marketing expert added that she wanted to find out which social media platforms people use, when they use it and who they follow.

Estonians use social media often. People mostly spend two to three hours on social media daily, which is still an optimistic assessment. "Some boldly said they spend five or more hours on social media on their days off," Mesipuu said.

The study showed that Estonian adults spend time on social media at night, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. She noted that Estonians also view television during their use of social media. "Estonians spend time on the internet by holding a smartphone in one hand and a remote in the other," Mesipuu said.

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are the most popular platforms. "Snapchat has gone down significantly, but TikTok has gone up," Mesipuu said, adding that Estonians want entertainment from their social media, but they also follow what their friends do. People use Facebook for news.

The study respondents mostly follow bloggers. "Adults often follow people who blog about their family or their life," Mesipuu said and added that people are mostly interested in Estonian content creators.

Brit Mesipuu. Source: Private collection

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

