Risk management firm: Estonia remains sixth-least corrupt country worldwide

News
Police and Border Guard Board mugs, publicizing its anti-corruption bureau.
Police and Border Guard Board mugs, publicizing its anti-corruption bureau. Source: PPA
News

Estonia remains in sixth place on the Global Corruption Index (GCI), issued by Global Risk Profile GRP), a third party risk management and due diligence service provider.

Finland topped the list with a score of 5.23 ("very low"), followed by Norway (7.08), New Zealand (8.2), Denmark (9.19) and Sweden (9.31). Estonia's score was 11.32. Australia came in seventh, the U.K. placed eight, Ireland 10th, Canada 16th, Lithuania 26th, Latvia 32nd, the U.S. 35th and Russia 120th.

This year's is the fourth annual GCI, while, GRP says, the table is compiled using data based on six indicators, relating to international ratification by the UN and OECD, perceived corruption as, for instance, provided by Transparency International, reported experiences of public and private corruption, a selection of country characteristics closely linked to corruption and two more indicators referencing white collar crime.

Each indicator is divided into four data categories: Citizen's voice and Transparency, Government Functioning and Effectiveness, Judicial Context, Political Context.

Close to 200 countries and territories are surveyed, GRP says, and results are presented on a 0-100 scale, where 0 corresponds to the lowest risk and 100 corresponds to the highest.

More information is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Reform MEP: Kallas behavior entitled and self-centered Updated

18:26

Bird flu spreading among migrating wild birds

18:22

Dogs transported from Spain to Estonia in cramped conditions being returned Updated

17:59

Turkey-Minsk journey for three costs $9,000, migrant tells ERR

17:32

Actress Elle Kull to receive PÖFF Lifetime Achievement Award

17:02

Deputy mayor: Completion of Linnahall most important, not who owns it

16:37

Kregor Zirk sets new national record

16:08

Museums dissatisfied over lack of representative in endowment foundation

15:55

NyxAir Saaremaa passenger loads averaged 46 percent January-October

15:53

Defense forces to place barbed wire on eastern border

15:40

Prime minister: Restrictions will not necessarily be valid until January 10

15:33

Estonia not represented at upcoming 16+1 culture meeting with China

15:14

Risk management firm: Estonia remains sixth-least corrupt country worldwide

14:47

EU and ministry projects focus on long-term rural area development

14:44

Third of Tartu Hospital nurses do five weeks of work in one month

14:32

Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths Updated

14:12

Government sets Covid vaccination minimum age at 12 years and 3 months

14:01

President: Protecting everyone online, particularly the young, is vital

13:57

Minister: We want to send vaccine damages fund draft to Riigikogu this year

13:42

Over 50 PPA staff granted Covid vaccine legal protection

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

11.11

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

11.11

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

11.11

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

11:24

Estonia planning to ease third-country work permit restrictions from 2023

14:32

Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths Updated

11.11

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: