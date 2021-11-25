Government to allow more people to see Estonia-Israel qualification game

The government considered the men's basketball World Cup qualification game between the Estonian and Israeli national teams taking place this Sunday to be an event of overriding public interest and will allow up to 3,360 spectators, exceeding the regular Covid limit by over 200 percent.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) supports holding the game with an increased number of spectators when the organizer ensures limiting the coronavirus risk according to the presented plan.

People would be divided into four zones and they wouldn't be in contact with each other, the players or the personnel. The event can only be accessed with the coronavirus vaccination or recovery certificate. In the sectors, people are going to sit scattered and there's ventilation for each area.

The Estonian Basketball Association has been preparing for the organization of the match of the Estonian-Israel national teams in the Saku Suurhall for several months. Preparations for the game have been made and game tickets have been put up for sale, taking into account that up to 6,000 people could take part in indoor events. Under the current restrictions, up to 1,000 spectators are allowed to take part in indoor sports competitions as of November 15.

The Estonian Basketball Association has no decision-making opportunity to cancel or postpone the game. According to the regulations of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), this would result in disqualification from a qualification tournament.

The Estonian national team will start the 2023 World Cup qualification series on Thursday evening, facing Germany in Nuremberg. Israel will be hosted on Sunday, Poland also belongs to the same subgroup.

