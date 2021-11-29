Almost 1,000 personnel to take part in Kaitseliit's Orkaan exercise

Nearly 1,000 uniformed personnel will participate in Kaitseliit's (Defense League) annual exercise Orkaan (Hurricane) in western Estonia later this week.

From December 3-5, the Western regional command of the Kaitseliit will conduct the Orkaan XV exercise together with allies and partners, including Latvian volunteers.

Orkaan is an annual exercise bringing together the Pärnu, Saaremaa and Lääne districts, which make up the Western regional command. They will practice national defense activities.

Last year, the large-scale exercise took place in a reduced form but this time the exercise will take place on the usual scale.

Lt. Col. Tonu Miil, head of the Western regional command, said this year's exercise also covers the entire area of responsibility of the regional command, and Kaitseliit activity can be seen in all four counties.

"Our goal is to protect and support our entire population in the event of any crisis, and we can only practice this in a civilian environment. It is certain that for this we also need the support of the local population, and I thank everyone for this support," Miil said.

Nearly 1,000 Kaitseliit volunteers, members of the defense forces and cooperation partners will take part in the exercise.

In Saaremaa, there will be 300 people, 100 in Hiiumaa and 600 people in Pärnu and Lääne counties.

During the exercise, there will be more equipment of the Kaitseliit and its cooperation partners on the move across Western Estonia than usual, and the personnel involved in the exercise will also be active near the roads.

The organizers kindly ask residents to remember that simulation devices will be used during the exercise, which means that the noise level in the area of battles may be higher than usual. No combat activity will be conducted during the night.

The use of blank rounds and other simulation devices will take place in accordance with the safety rules aimed at ensuring the safety of the participants in the exercise are others.

