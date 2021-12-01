Industrial production grew by 2.8 percent in October

Machines in a pharmaceuticals factory.
Machines in a pharmaceuticals factory. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The total production of industrial enterprises increased by 2.8 percent year on year in October 2021, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Production increased by 11.8 percent in energy production and by 3.5 percent in manufacturing, but decreased by 39.7 percent in mining.

Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia said due to the higher reference base of October 2020, the year-on-year growth in the more important economic activities was not as significant in October as in the few previous months this year.

"Despite that, production increased in more than a half of manufacturing activities," she said.

Among the activities with larger shares, production increased in the manufacture of wood (5.9 percent), food products (4.3 percent), electrical equipment (9.7 percent) and building materials (11.6 percent).

The production volume remained the same in the manufacture of fabricated metal products but decreased in the manufacture of electronic products (16.6 percent) and furniture (2.5 percent).

67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of export sales was the highest in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and in the manufacture of computers and electronic products.

According to unadjusted data, the export sales of manufacturing production increased by 11.5 percent and domestic sales by 21.9 percent year on year.

In October compared to September, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 2.4 percent and the production of manufacturing by 1.3 percent.

In energy production, compared to October 2020, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) increased by 24.9 percent and the production of heat by 4.6 percent.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Industrial production grew by 2.8 percent in October

