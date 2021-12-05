Paide state high school building completed

Paide State High School.
Paide State High School. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A state high school building for 250 students was recently finished in the central Estonian city of Paide. The project saved the 111-year-old building of the Paide Girls High School and allowed students of Järva County's only state-run high school to start their studies in the best possible conditions.

A German private girls' high school opened at Posti street 12 in Paide in 1910. The building was home to a library and hosted pioneers from 1964. The schoolhouse was abandoned in 2001. After years of debates, local political struck a deal with the Ministry of Education and Research to make the red brick building on Vallimägi the new home of the Paide State High School.

"The new and architecturally seamless part of the building takes us back to 1910, with the high school still located where it started," Principal Margo Sootla said.

"We want to trust our students in their choices, and I hope these premises will support those choices. It is where we show that we trust our students and allow them to make it their home," the head of school added.

The school moved in four months after the building was officially completed due to coronavirus period supply problems. The opening party will hopefully be held in spring.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

