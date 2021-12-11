Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

Citizens of third countries can register for free B1-level Estonian language lessons on Monday, December 13.

At 10 a.m. on 13 December, registration for free Estonian lessons at the B1 level starts on the website of the Integration Foundation at integratsioon.ee.

The language courses are meant for adults with unspecified citizenship and citizens of third countries who live in Estonia.

The courses are open to third-country citizens or stateless persons who are at least 18 years of age, lawfully reside in Estonia or are in the process of obtaining the right to do so and have mastered Estonian at A2 level.

In total, the Integration Foundation offers 300 free spots for registration.

Jana Tondi, the head of Language Learning Activities of the Integration Foundation, said: "For this language studies project, we invite those permanent residents to register who have an unspecified citizenship or are citizens of a country that does not belong to the European Union or the European Economic Area or who are not citizens of Switzerland, but who are interested in learning the language at the B1 level."

"Registration for free Estonian lessons on levels A1–C1 starts in February of next year," Tondi added.

In Tallinn and Narva, the courses will be carried out in classrooms. There will also be online courses, where residents of all regions can participate.

Each course will last for 200 academic hours. Studies will take place entirely in Estonian and comprise ordinary lessons, homework tasks, independent learning and excursions showcasing Estonian culture.

Volunteers who are native speakers of Estonian will be helping to run all activities so as to offer language learners more opportunities to practice their Estonian through actual communication.

You can register for a course with an ID-card, Mobile-ID, or Smart-ID.

Language lessons for third-country nationals are co-financed through the Ministry of Culture by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund of the European Union and the Ministry of the Interior.

--

