Culture sector's public appeal: We need support measures immediately

Party at Kultuurikatel.
Party at Kultuurikatel. Source: Rauno Liivand
Music festivals, event organizers and musicians sent a public appeal to the government on Tuesday calling for urgent support measures to help them in a difficult situation.

The appeal states that due to broken promises, postponed decisions, contradictory communication and lack of support mechanisms, certain sections of society have been left in the cold. "The restrictions imposed by the government have had a devastating effect on our entire sector, creating a situation where resilience is beginning to wane, not to mention the money in the account to pay the bills."

According to the entertainment sector, due to the current crisis and restrictions, many companies have already closed their doors, both temporarily and permanently. "As the days go on, the more likely it is that the list of losses in our sector will grow. Despite the government's promises, the restrictions haven't been followed by support measures or even a basic apology," representatives wrote.

"In recent days, the government's position on lifting the time limit of events for New Year's has been widely discussed in the media. "In order to plan New Year 's Eve events as risk-free as possible, it would be necessary to know the specific possible scenarios for the implementation of different decisions," they wrote.

To alleviate the situation, the entertainment industry expects the government to immediately consider developing support measures. "This is to ensure the sustainability of our sector and to help overcome this crisis in solidarity."

More than a hundred companies or artists operating in the field of entertainment have signed the public appeal, including the Erinevate tubade Klubi, Intsikurmu Music Festival, the record company Smuuv, Estonian Funk Embassy, ​​Tanel Padar, NOEP, the Genialists Club, Svjata Vatra, Hollywood and Venus Clubs, Disco Tallinn and others.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

