Population census to start on December 28 with online survey

News
Population census starts from December 28.
Population census starts from December 28. Source: Statistikaamet
News

From December 28 to January 22, an online survey of the population census is taking place in the framework of which, people are asked for additional data to the data registered in the population registry. Only 61,000 randomly selected respondents are required to answer the survey.

The online survey will be made public on December 28 and the survey can be answered until January 22. All respondents will receive the corresponding notice in their emails.

Answering the online survey is optional for most people who receive the email. It's only mandatory for 61,000 randomly selected people. When a person included in the sample is not able to answer the questions by January 22, the census takers will call them or visit them from February 1.

Statistics Estonia's population census project manager Liina Osila said that even though participating in the survey is not mandatory for most Estonians, it would be of big help to the census takers. "I would ask people to answer the questions, because this data is collected for different policy shapers to use in making their decisions," she said on Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik" on Friday.

A paper notification will be sent to those in the mandatory sample.

A yearly census in the future

In Estonia, the census is taking place on a registry basis for the first time. In Latvia and Lithuania, however it took place for the first time at the beginning of this year.

"For the first time in Estonia, we are conducting a mainly registry-based census, combined with a sample survey. This means that we get most of the data from different registries. Population, sex, age and citizenship. We can add data about the household, living space and family types," Osila said.

The online survey collects additional features that cannot be found in the registries, Osila said. "This information is based on self-confidence, self-esteem. It is based on, for example, which religion someone follows, what is the person's assessment of their health condition, whether they have experienced any restrictions as a result and what their language skills are, or do they know Estonian dialects," Osila said.

Osila said that answering the survey takes five minutes per person. The online survey can be filled in on the census website by identifying yourself with an ID-card, mobile ID or Smart-ID. The online survey can be filled in independently by all residents at least 15 years old.

The registry-based census certainly has its drawbacks, Osila admitted, but all European countries are moving in that direction.

"In the future, the European Union, Eurostat, which coordinates the censuses, stipulates that we will conduct censuses every year, and in order to ensure this capability, we will have to move to a registry-based survey - it is very expensive to conduct surveys. And people's expectations grow in time. We can still see that people do not want the census taker to come to their homes," Osila said.

Osila said that the annual census will likely start in 2025.

Statistics Estonia will gradually publish the collected and analyzed data in June. The data collected in the census are strictly protected, this obligation arises both from the Personal Data Protection Act and the Official Statistics Act.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:03

Radio news editor Mall Mälberg receives ERR award

19:01

Search for new Health Board director fails Updated

18:55

Making buildings in Estonia energy efficient to cost €22 billion

18:28

European Commission pays Estonia €126 million out of recovery fund

17:53

Tallinn Airport finds solution for small forest at airfield

17:29

Ekspress Grupp buys media company Geenius Meedia

17:02

TV3 channel news show to get new chief producer

16:28

Head of Narva Vaba Lava theater: We will manage until end of January

16:02

Central bank governor: ECB is ready to tighten monetary policy faster

15:29

Population census to start on December 28 with online survey

15:01

Ossinovski not paid for Tallinn city council chair work, continues as MP

14:10

Network operators happy about decision to auction 5G frequencies

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

13:17

Wastewater study: Level of coronavirus in Estonia remains unchanged

12:49

Minimum wage for cultural workers to increase to €1,400

12:21

Estonia wants to decide how plastic reduction will be reported

11:55

Estonian MFA: China's pressure on Lithuania 'unacceptable'

11:25

Tartu to begin paying energy price compensation in January

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Tallinn extends first sick leave day compensation scheme until June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

16.12

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

09:52

Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

16.12

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: