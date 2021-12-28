Estonia's population and housing census starts today

News
Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinn.
Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Estonia's once-a-decade census starts today (December 28) and every resident should complete an online questionnaire by the end of January.

The online questionnaire can be completed from today until January 22, 2022.

In February, census takers will collect data from people who did not fill in the questionnaire and who live at randomly selected addresses.

Collected and analyzed data will be published gradually starting from June.

The first stage of the census, updating one's data in the population register, has ended.

The online questionnaire can be filled in at census.ee after authenticating oneself with an ID-card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. It takes around five minutes per person to complete the questionnaire.

The questionnaire only includes questions for which there are no answers in national registers, such as, the knowledge of languages and dialects, religious affiliation and limitations on daily activities due to health problems.

Statistics Estonia run the census, and they have posted "five important reminders for a safe census" here.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

