E-census open from the end of December

Estonia's next census will start on December 28 and everyone living in Estonia is invited to complete an online questionnaire.

Liina Osila, the Population and Housing Census project manager at Statistics Estonia, said that the first stage of the census, or updating one's data in the population register, has ended, and at the end of December it is possible to complete the online census questionnaire.

"We would like to thank everyone who found the time to check and correct their data in the population register," said Osila. "All permanent residents of Estonia who get the relevant notification e-mail can answer the questionnaire. These people for whom completing the e-census is mandatory will also receive a paper invitation by regular mail."

The online questionnaire can be completed from December 28, 2021 to January 22, 2022.

The questionnaire can be filled in at census.ee after authenticating oneself with an ID-card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. It takes around five minutes per person to complete the questionnaire.

Questions concern information that is not in national registers, such as knowledge of languages and dialects, religious affiliation and limitations on daily activities due to health problems.

Collected and analyzed data will be published gradually starting from June.

