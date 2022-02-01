Census continues: Enumerators start work today

The Population and Housing Census, which started at the end of last year, continues on a smaller scale in February. Throughout the month, enumerators will contact people who did not respond to the e-census but live at mandatory sample addresses.

The second stage of the census, which mainly consists of phone interviews, lasts from February 1–28.

Liina Osila, Population and Housing Census project manager at Statistics Estonia, said thanked everyone who had taken part in the online survey.

"Our goal is to conduct the second stage of the census by phone; personal interviews are our last option, considering the current pandemic. If necessary, these will take place with prior agreement and by observing strict health and safety rules," she said.

Osila also stressed that if there is a possible scam or if someone suspects something of the sort, they should immediately contact Statistics Estonia.

"As a reminder: the interviewers of Statistics Estonia do not ask for any bank account information, pin codes or money to be transferred. If there is any suspicion, it is possible to check the interviewer's name and ID number with the customer support of Statistics Estonia," said Osila.

"If the census taker refuses to identify himself or herself or a scam is suspected, both the police and Statistics Estonia should be notified immediately."

For an at-home interview, census takers show proof of employment, which includes the person's name, ID number and the census logo. Enumerators wear a bright scarf and gloves with the census logo and color scheme. Personal interviews are scheduled for the second half of February.

--

