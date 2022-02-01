Census continues: Enumerators start work today

News
Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinn.
Statistics Estonia headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Population and Housing Census, which started at the end of last year, continues on a smaller scale in February. Throughout the month, enumerators will contact people who did not respond to the e-census but live at mandatory sample addresses.

The second stage of the census, which mainly consists of phone interviews, lasts from February 1–28.

Liina Osila, Population and Housing Census project manager at Statistics Estonia, said thanked everyone who had taken part in the online survey.

"Our goal is to conduct the second stage of the census by phone; personal interviews are our last option, considering the current pandemic. If necessary, these will take place with prior agreement and by observing strict health and safety rules," she said.

Osila also stressed that if there is a possible scam or if someone suspects something of the sort, they should immediately contact Statistics Estonia.

"As a reminder: the interviewers of Statistics Estonia do not ask for any bank account information, pin codes or money to be transferred. If there is any suspicion, it is possible to check the interviewer's name and ID number with the customer support of Statistics Estonia," said Osila.

"If the census taker refuses to identify himself or herself or a scam is suspected, both the police and Statistics Estonia should be notified immediately."

 For an at-home interview, census takers show proof of employment, which includes the person's name, ID number and the census logo. Enumerators wear a bright scarf and gloves with the census logo and color scheme. Personal interviews are scheduled for the second half of February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:22

Polish FM: Russia increasing military presence in Belarus

10:49

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

10:46

Statistician: Peak of Omicron wave likely here soon

10:14

Census continues: Enumerators start work today

09:49

Court: Tallinn schools should not have been placed on remote learning

09:17

Tax office: Laboratory samples have not shown sanctioned products

08:46

Reform and Center still disagree on Covid restrictions easing schedule

08:14

President convenes National Defense Council

31.01

Estonia's sanctions policy towards Belarus needs reviewing — committee, FM Updated

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

31.01

Average electricity price rises to €184.17 on Tuesday

31.01

Investigation: How record amounts of Belarusian oil flows through Estonia

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

31.01

PERH hospital head wants to wait to ease coronavirus restrictions

31.01

Estonia's digital ID-card turns 20

31.01

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

31.01

Another Estonian athlete tests COVID-19 positive at Beijing Winter Olympics

31.01

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

31.01

Education ministry wants to untie graduating basic school from final exams

31.01

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

31.01

Experts: Omicron requires review of Estonia's coronavirus restrictions

29.01

Agency: Avoid driving on Saturday evening and Sunday

31.01

Snowy week forecast in Estonia

31.01

Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

31.01

Center Party wants to abolish coronavirus certificate rules

31.01

Investigation: How record amounts of Belarusian oil flows through Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: