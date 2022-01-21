Census e-questionnaire closes tormorrow

Men and woman at the Song Festival.
Men and woman at the Song Festival. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Almost half of Estonian residents have filled in the once-in-a-decade census e-questionnaire which closes on January 22.

General of Statistics Estonia Urmet Lee said enough data has already been given to provide sufficient material for analysis.

"At the moment, it is estimated that the number of electronic respondents is well over 400,000 individual responses. And that counts for well over 500,000 people because person can also be responsible for children under the age of five," Lee told ERR on Friday.

The census population survey is conducted in two stages, using two different methods. 

From December 28 to January 22, all Estonian residents can fill in the online survey. This will be followed by a telephone or home survey carried out in February for residents who have not submitted online responses.

The collected and analyzed data will be published gradually starting from June until the end of 2022. The majority of data has been taken from registers but several questions require a response from residents on issues such as language.

Find out more information on the Statistics Estonia website here.

The online questionnaire can be filled after authenticating oneself with an ID-card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID. It takes around five minutes.

Fill in the census questionnaire here in English, Russian or Estonian.

Editor: Helen Wright

